Gloria shifts fundraising momentum in mayor’s race against Bry

State Assemblyman Todd Gloria has shifted the fundraising momentum in the race for San Diego mayor, significantly outraising his rival, Councilwoman Barbara Bry, in recent weeks and amassing a much larger war chest heading into the campaign’s final swing.

On top of that, independent committees supporting Gloria have raised more than $1 million to boost his candidacy with TV ads and mailers touting his credentials and attacking Bry. Committees supporting Bry have raised much less.

Bry had more than doubled Gloria in campaign contributions between February and June. But between July 1 and Sept. 19, Gloria raised $457,000 compared with Bry’s $359,000.

That has boosted Gloria’s already significant lead in cash on hand heading into the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election, giving him $671,000 vs. $222,000 for Bry.

In City Council District 1, Joe LaCava of La Jolla outraised Will Moore of Carmel Valley $42,000 to $15,000 during the reporting period, and LaCava has a larger war chest — $69,000 vs. $55,000.

An independent committee sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce has raised $35,000 to support Moore’s candidacy.

In the race for city attorney, incumbent Mara Elliott outraised challenger Cory Briggs $89,000 to $43,000 between July 1 and Sept. 19.

Because Briggs spent $64,000 vs. $25,000 for Elliott during the reporting period, his war chest is $6,000, while Elliott has $198,000. Briggs spent the money primarily on advertising.

In the mayor’s race, Gloria and Bry have each raised nearly $2 million in individual contributions since their mayoral campaigns began in early 2019. It is fundraising by independent committees where there is a stark difference.

For example, a committee called Neighbors for Housing Solutions has raised more than $915,000 for Gloria from local Native American tribes, developers, labor unions and other groups.

Gloria has five independent committees supporting him, compared with one for Bry. The committee supporting Bry has raised more than $200,000.

“As well as we are doing in support from individual San Diegans, our fundraising totals are dwarfed by the avalanche of special-interest mega-contributions,” Bry said in a news release.

“We expect most of that money to be spent on negative advertising attacking my candidacy, because Gloria’s special-interest patrons are afraid of an independent candidate like me who isn’t beholden to them and their interests.”

Gloria has repeatedly said that his broad support is based on developers and labor unions having confidence in his ability to get things done, broker compromises and make sound decisions.

“It’s clear that our campaign is in a strong position and will have the resources necessary to win this November,” he said in a news release. “We are ready to take on my opponent’s divisiveness, falsehoods and her status quo vision for our city.”

Both candidates are airing TV ads in the race and posting ads on Facebook. ◆