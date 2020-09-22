La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter





Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Sept. 21, ZIP code 92037 had 294 registered cases (up by 11 from the previous week) and 679.2 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Sept. 1

Felony vandalism: 2600 block Hidden Valley Road, 4 p.m.

Sept. 3

Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:54 a.m.

Sept. 6

Open container in public park: 500 block Westbourne Street, 9:11 a.m.

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 6800 block Neptune Place, 12:25 and 12:40 p.m.

Open container in public park: 6800 block Neptune Place, 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 6400 block Neptune Place, 2:30 p.m.

Open alcoholic beverage in city lot: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 3 p.m.

Open container in public park: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 3:12 p.m.

Open container in public park: 6100 block Camino de la Costa, 5:30 and 7:20 p.m.

Sept. 7

Open container in public park: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 2:43 p.m.

Sept. 11

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

Open container in public park: 700 block Ocean Boulevard, 4:55 p.m.

Sept. 14

Simple battery: 5700 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 3:21 a.m.

Residential burglary: 300 block Prospect Street, 1:45 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:30 p.m.

Sept. 15

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7 a.m.

Fraud: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 a.m.

Sept. 16

Fraud: 1800 block Viking Way, 8 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): Someone tried to steal a gardening tool and tried to hit the gardener with it. A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and petty theft. 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 17

Drunk in public: 7600 block Bishops Lane, 10:41 a.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Loring Street, 5:40 p.m.

Sept. 18

Felony vehicle theft: Calle Frescota at La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:40 a.m.

Sept. 19

Felony vandalism: 7600 block Mar Avenue, 12:34 a.m.

Assault with a firearm on a person: Someone pointed a handgun and a shotgun at a neighbor but went back inside his house without firing. A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. 400 block Vincente Way, 1:59 a.m.

Sept. 20

Petty theft: 6200 block La Pintura Drive, 2:28 a.m.

Sept. 21

Felony shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

