Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 24-Oct. 1

Thursday, Sept. 24

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Sunday, Sept. 27

• La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7335 Girard Ave. at the La Jolla Open Aire Market. Must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. An appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322 or sandiegobloodbank.org.

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Scientists Evan Snyder and Sumit Chanda from the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute will speak on the linkage between COVID-19 and cancer and how their in-house cancer institute is addressing the challenges. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Thursday, Oct. 1

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆