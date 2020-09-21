Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
5 arrested after panga boat reaches shore near La Jolla

By David Hernandez
Sep. 21, 2020
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested five Mexican nationals — two men and three juveniles, all unauthorized immigrants — after a boat came ashore near La Jolla early Sept. 20, an official said.

The Joint Harbor Operations Center — staffed by the Coast Guard, the Navy and harbor police — reported the panga boat at about 5 a.m. as it was headed north near Sunset Cliffs.

About 20 minutes later, the boat reached shore near La Jolla. Agents found the boat and 11 life jackets abandoned, Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon said.

Agents searched the area and found the five unauthorized immigrants, Castrejon said. The group was taken to a Border Patrol station for processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the boat. No other information was available. ◆

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

