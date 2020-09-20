Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
3 La Jolla projects are finalists for San Diego Architectural Foundation honors

The architecture of the Center for Novel Therapeutics in La Jolla is a finalist for an Orchid Award.
(Courtesy)
By La Jolla Light staff
Sep. 20, 2020
10 AM
Three La Jolla projects are finalists for honors in the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s 44th annual Orchids & Onions Awards.

Winners of Orchids, or “best of” awards, will be announced in various categories during a live online gala beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 1.

The UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences is a finalist for an Orchid Award in the landscape architecture category.
(Courtesy)

The La Jolla finalists and their Orchid categories are:

Center for Novel Therapeutics (architecture): Architect — Perkins & Will
UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences (landscape architecture): Architect — Spurlock Landscape Architects
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (landscape architecture): Architects — LPA, McCullough Landscape Architecture

The landscape architecture for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in La Jolla is a finalist for an Orchid Award.
(Courtesy)

To register for the awards event, visit orchidsandonions.org/tickets. Tickets are free for San Diego Architectural Foundation members and $10 for non-members. The event also will raise donations for a scholarship fund to support the first year of architecture school for a minority student.

The foundation is a nonprofit that promotes outstanding architecture, landscaping and interior and urban design and sponsors public youth programs, architectural tours and social events. For more information, visit sdarchitecture.org. ◆

La Jolla Light staff

