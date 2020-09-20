3 La Jolla projects are finalists for San Diego Architectural Foundation honors

Three La Jolla projects are finalists for honors in the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s 44th annual Orchids & Onions Awards.

Winners of Orchids, or “best of” awards, will be announced in various categories during a live online gala beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 1.

The UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences is a finalist for an Orchid Award in the landscape architecture category. (Courtesy)

The La Jolla finalists and their Orchid categories are:

• Center for Novel Therapeutics (architecture): Architect — Perkins & Will

• UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences (landscape architecture): Architect — Spurlock Landscape Architects

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (landscape architecture): Architects — LPA, McCullough Landscape Architecture

The landscape architecture for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in La Jolla is a finalist for an Orchid Award. (Courtesy)

To register for the awards event, visit orchidsandonions.org/tickets. Tickets are free for San Diego Architectural Foundation members and $10 for non-members. The event also will raise donations for a scholarship fund to support the first year of architecture school for a minority student.

The foundation is a nonprofit that promotes outstanding architecture, landscaping and interior and urban design and sponsors public youth programs, architectural tours and social events. For more information, visit sdarchitecture.org. ◆