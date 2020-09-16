Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Colorful umbrellas shield beach-goers at La Jolla Shores. (Joan Plaehn)
Christopher Canole, as Dude Vader, takes the temperature of Lucy Capuchino, as Princess Leia, during the San Diego Comic-Con blood drive in August. (Courtesy of Christopher Canole)
A visitor jumps into his trip to the La Jolla coast. (Philip Theiss)
A sea lion gets a bath in the surf off Coast Boulevard. (KB Lim)
A gull takes a rest on the lifeguard memorial at La Jolla Cove. (Jill Murray)
A kayaker appears to float in the air amid an offshore fog. (Ed Witt)
The changing light at the cliffs along the Coast Walk is captured by Joan Plaehn. (Joan Plaehn)
Tall eucalyptus trees line El Camino del Teatro in the Muirlands area. (Mark Romano)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
