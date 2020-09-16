Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

1/8
Colorful umbrellas shield beach-goers at La Jolla Shores.  (Joan Plaehn)
2/8
Christopher Canole, as Dude Vader, takes the temperature of Lucy Capuchino, as Princess Leia, during the San Diego Comic-Con blood drive in August.  (Courtesy of Christopher Canole)
3/8
A visitor jumps into his trip to the La Jolla coast.  (Philip Theiss)
4/8
A sea lion gets a bath in the surf off Coast Boulevard.  (KB Lim)
5/8
A gull takes a rest on the lifeguard memorial at La Jolla Cove.  (Jill Murray)
6/8
A kayaker appears to float in the air amid an offshore fog.  (Ed Witt)
7/8
The changing light at the cliffs along the Coast Walk is captured by Joan Plaehn.  (Joan Plaehn)
8/8
Tall eucalyptus trees line El Camino del Teatro in the Muirlands area.  (Mark Romano)
Sep. 16, 2020
1:43 PM
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

