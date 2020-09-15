La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coast Boulevard thefts; La Jolla Shores fight; more

Thefts reported on Coast Boulevard

Residents of Coast Boulevard say they are seeing a rash of thefts in recent weeks, from a bicycle taken from a secured garage to flags stolen off a porch.

The latter was documented on a home security camera and the footage submitted to the La Jolla Light. The video shows someone climbing up to the porch on which an American flag was posted and taking it. After climbing down, the person picks up what looks like another flag on the ground.

The person’s race and gender could not be discerned from the video.



Fight on Camino del Sol leaves man with head injury

A fight in a La Jolla Shores home left a 68-year-old man with a head injury and missing some hair, but he is expected to recover.

Police reported that on the evening of Sept. 8, a fight broke out between a 55-year-old woman and the male resident of the home in the 8100 block of Camino del Sol. The man was struck on the head, and during the resulting struggle, some of his hair was pulled out.

The incident took place inside the residence, where the woman sometimes stayed, police said. She fled but was later found and arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse, police said.



Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Sept. 14, ZIP code 92037 had 283 registered cases (up by eight from the previous week) and 653.8 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Aug. 23

Felony vandalism: 7900 block Girard Avenue, midnight

Aug. 30

Petty theft: 7500 block Herschel Avenue, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:05 a.m.

Petty theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Carla Way, 5 p.m.

Sept. 4

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 3:25 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5

Open container in public park: 8300 block El Paseo Grande, 1:30 p.m.

Open container in public park: 200 block Marine Street, 3:11 p.m.

Vandalism: Cass Street at Sapphire Street, 10 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 5000 block Mission Boulevard, 10 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 5000 block Mission Boulevard, 11 p.m.

Sept. 6

Tampering with vehicle: Linda Way at coastal access, 1 p.m.

Sept. 7

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8

Residential burglary: 1600 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:30 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 2200 block Via Lucia, noon

Sept. 9

Felony vehicle theft: 1000 block Opal Street, noon

Drunk in public: 800 block Kline Street, 4:01 p.m.

Rape: 6000 block Hillpointe Row, 10:33 p.m. Additional details were not released.

Sept. 11

Petty theft: 400 block Retaheim Way, 1:24 a.m.

Sept. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1 a.m.

Sept. 13

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Gravilla Street, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 14

Residential burglary: 7800 block Eads Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports