Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 17-24

Thursday, Sept. 17

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Sunday, Sept. 20

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 21

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Sept. 22

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Peter Comiskey, head of the Balboa Partnership, will speak on what’s happening with park institutions and how they are weathering coronavirus lockdowns. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Sept. 23

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group (formerly Recreation Advisory Group) meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Sept. 24

• La Jolla Republican Women Federated meets, 11:30 a.m. at the Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa at 875 Hotel Circle South in Mission Valley. George Braun, a Washington, D.C., lobbyist, and Paul Starita, a candidate for Superior Court judge, will speak at the luncheon. $35. Reservations are required. Contact Jackie Young at jwyoung18@gmail.com.

