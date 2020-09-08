La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Sept. 6, ZIP code 92037 had 275 registered cases (up by 10 from the previous week) and 635.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Aug. 20

Fraud: 7700 block Roseland Place, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 23

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 28

Petty theft: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Sapphire Street, 11:35 a.m.

Aug. 31

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 1

Residential burglary: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:03 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7100 Monte Vista Avenue, 8 p.m.

Sept. 2

Felony grand theft: 700 block Bird Rock Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

Sept. 3

Fraud: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 8 a.m.

Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:54 a.m.

Petty theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard South, 10:17 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7400 block Girard Avenue, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4

Felony vehicle theft: 7800 block Eads Avenue, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5

Simple battery: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:35 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 6900 block Neptune Place, 9 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports