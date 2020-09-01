Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 3-10
Thursday, Sept. 3
• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” will meet at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Sunday, Sept. 6
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Sept. 7 — Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Earl Edwards, director of the UC San Diego athletic department and a club member, will share his experiences with racism growing up, how his career progressed and the new Division 1 status for his athletic teams. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Thursday, Sept. 10
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
