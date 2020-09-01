Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 3-10

Thursday, Sept. 3

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” will meet at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, Sept. 6

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 7 — Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 8

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Earl Edwards, director of the UC San Diego athletic department and a club member, will share his experiences with racism growing up, how his career progressed and the new Division 1 status for his athletic teams. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Sept. 9

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Sept. 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

