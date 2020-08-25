La Jolla crime and public safety news: Girard Avenue benches vandalized; object thrown at moving cars; more

Village benches vandalized

Two wooden benches that were recently refurbished by the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District in the 7900 block of Girard Avenue were vandalized during the night Aug. 23. Now some of the horizontal planks on which people sit are missing, rendering the benches useless.

Enhance La Jolla had breathed new life into benches throughout The Village by working with a local contractor to brush the wood with an oil-based treatment.

Enhance La Jolla administers the Maintenance Assessment District with funds generated through property assessments for ongoing efforts including landscape maintenance, street and sidewalk cleaning, litter and graffiti abatement and additional trash collection. Enhance La Jolla also can use private donations to implement projects in public areas.

“The La Jolla MAD and Enhance La Jolla endeavor to make our community a safe and inviting place and, unfortunately, this is not what we woke up to this morning,” District Manager Mary Montgomery said Aug. 24. “We are working to ensure expedient corrective action in this matter.”

She encouraged anyone who may have information about the case to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division community relations officer, Brandon Broaddus, at (858) 552-1631 or bbroaddus@pd.sandiego.gov.

Montgomery added that the public can “help attend to neighborhood deficiencies” by reporting items of disrepair in public areas through the city of San Diego’s Get It Done app. Vandalism or suspicious activities can be reported to the Police Department’s non-emergency hotline at (619) 531-2000.



Object thrown at vehicles on La Jolla Parkway

Someone threw an unknown object at moving vehicles early Aug. 18, causing damage to three, police said.

A report was filed at 12:48 a.m. about the incident at La Jolla Parkway and Hidden Valley Road in an area known as “The Throat.” San Diego police spokesman Scott Lockwood said the object was not recovered and police have no indication of a motive.

The La Jolla Shores Association heard complaints at its Aug. 12 meeting about drivers speeding on Torrey Pines Road in the area where it becomes La Jolla Parkway. It isn’t known whether the Aug. 18 incident was related to reports of speeding and possible racing in the area.



Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Aug. 25, ZIP code 92037 had 253 registered cases (up by 11 from the previous week) and 584.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Aug. 16

Open container in public park: 4600 block Neptune Place, 3:16 p.m.

Aug. 18

Residential burglary: 1300 block Park Row, 3:42 p.m.

Aug. 19

Possession of a controlled substance: 600 block Arenas Street, 12:08 a.m.

Felony shoplifting: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:23 p.m.

Aug. 20

Drunk in public: 6600 block Draper Avenue, 2 p.m.

Fraud: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21

Fraud: 6100 block Waverly Avenue, 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Roseland Drive at Spindrift Drive, 2:28 p.m.

Aug. 22

Drunk in public: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 1:29 a.m.

Vehicle theft: 2200 block Camino del Collado, 6:30 a.m.

Aug. 24

Commercial burglary: 3200 block Holiday Court, 4:47 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block West Muirlands Drive, 1:30 p.m.

Residential burglary: 9500 block Poole Street, 3 p.m.

Driving under the influence: El Paseo Grande at Vallecitos, 6:25 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 3200 block Holiday Court, 9 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports