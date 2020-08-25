Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 27-Sept. 3

Aug. 25, 2020
Thursday, Aug. 27

The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

Sunday, Aug. 30

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Sept. 1

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets at noon online. San Diego Deputy Fire Chief Steven Lozano will speak on how to stay fire-safe in La Jolla, especially on Mount Soledad. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Bird Rock Community Council meets at 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Sept. 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets at 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆

