Tarnishing the Jewel: Don’t mess with the Coast Walk

Joan Plaehn says she saw several of these trash cans on the Coast Walk and that "they need to be bird-proof or removed."
The trash next to this wastebasket along the Coast Walk did not please local Joan Plaehn. Were mess-making birds to blame?
(Joan Plaehn)
Aug. 23, 2020
9 AM
Joan Plaehn says she was on La Jolla’s Coast Walk “and saw several of these trash cans placed next to benches. They need to be bird-proof or removed.”

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

