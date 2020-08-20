La Jolla art and artists to be part of first San Diego Design Week

Several La Jolla institutions and figures will participate in the inaugural San Diego Design Week, scheduled for Sept. 9-13.

“Design Week brings together designers of all disciplines to collaborate and share how design is shaping the region,” said program director Stacy Kelley. “La Jolla adds so much to our region’s design community with its world-class museums, arts organizations and educational institutions. We are very excited to have several participating in Design Week.

“Presenters have come up with creative solutions to encourage engagement in the current climate that will allow people from all San Diego communities to be a part of our event.”

SDDW is a series of events that “celebrate interdisciplinary design in our region through talks, studio tours, workshops and self-guided tours,” according to a news release. “We’re exploring the theme of Design+, [asking] how are designers collaborating across disciplines to exchange ideas and build and serve our community.”

The programming offers virtual and physical options, including a live lineup each day and pre-released content that can be watched at any time. Most events are free and open to the public. Registration is set to open the last week of August, when event times and dates will be listed.

The lineup includes panelists from the UC San Diego Design Lab and its Design Forward Alliance in a two-part event. Also, book artist and Athenaeum School Print Studio manager Sibyl Rubottom will present a peek inside the studio during a video walk-through of the classic presses and type cases.

The Athenaeum School is an offshoot of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. Though the Athenaeum offers guided tours of the Murals of La Jolla public art program, a special self-guided tour will be included in this event.

The SDDW website will include a map and an introduction to each featured artist’s work. The Murals of La Jolla program, spread out across the community, includes work by Terry Allen, John Baldessari, Sandra Cinto, Roman de Salvo, Kota Ezawa, Raul Guerrero, Steven Hull, Robert Irwin and Philipp Scholz Rittermann, Isaac Julien, Alex Katz, Byron Kim and Victoria Fu, Heather Gwen Martin, Beatriz Milhazes, Marcos Ramirez ERRE, Lorenzo Hurtado Segovia and Monique van Genderen.

“Murals of La Jolla is very pleased to be participating in San Diego Design Week ... introducing our project to a design-savvy and citywide audience,” said Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha.

Beatriz Milhazes’ “Gamboa Seasons in La Jolla” is part of the Murals of La Jolla program. A self-guided tour is part of the first San Diego Design Week. (Elisabeth Frausto)

La Jolla sculptor Skoby Joe will offer a virtual tour of his studio. SDDW describes his work as having “an aesthetic principle where imperfections become the birthplace of unique beauty. Skoby’s works are textured with hand-carved patterns and combined with a palette of colors, evoking a harmonious relationship mirroring that of his own experience with nature.”

For the full lineup of events, visit sddesignweek.org/programs. ◆