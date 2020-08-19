Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Travis Young captures a scene from Windansea Beach. (Travis Young)
A mother seagull nurtures a chick on a rooftop off Coast Boulevard. (KB Lim)
A couple take in sunset on the wall at the Children’s Pool. (Gary Hirsh)
Phyllis Thomson shares a photo of an artichoke flower at Nautilus Street and Draper Avenue. (Phyllis Thomson)
A caterpillar checks out a flower on Everts Street. (Phyllis Thomson)
A monarch butterfly highlights a colorful scene on Colima Street. (Phyllis Thomson)
The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club entrance just after sunset. (Jerry Cesak)
The La Jolla Cove quarter-mile buoy at sunset. (Justin Maletic)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
