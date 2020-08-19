Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Travis Young captures a scene from Windansea Beach.  (Travis Young)
A mother seagull nurtures a chick on a rooftop off Coast Boulevard.  (KB Lim)
A couple take in sunset on the wall at the Children’s Pool.  (Gary Hirsh)
Phyllis Thomson shares a photo of an artichoke flower at Nautilus Street and Draper Avenue.  (Phyllis Thomson)
A caterpillar checks out a flower on Everts Street.  (Phyllis Thomson)
A monarch butterfly highlights a colorful scene on Colima Street.  (Phyllis Thomson)
The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club entrance just after sunset.  (Jerry Cesak)
The La Jolla Cove quarter-mile buoy at sunset.  (Justin Maletic)
Aug. 19, 2020
4:23 PM
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

