La Jolla crime and public safety report: Hiker rescued; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Hiker rescued from beach trail

San Diego firefighters and lifeguards rescued a hiker who suffered a medical problem on a steep trail leading to Torrey Pines State Beach, according to news reports.

The man was unable to walk when rescuers found him, Battalion Chief Erik Windsor of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told FOX5. Firefighters provided him with first aid, loaded him on a stretcher and carried him to the beach, where lifeguard vehicles were waiting.

The nature of the man’s medical issue wasn’t known.



Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Aug. 17, ZIP code 92037 had 242 registered cases (up by nine from the previous week) and 559.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

July 26

Tampering with vehicle: 1100 block Loring Street, 11:59 p.m.

July 30

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 6 a.m.

Aug. 3

Petty theft: 8200 block Caminito Modena, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 4

Commercial burglary: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:20 a.m.

Aug. 5

Petty theft: 900 block Agate Street, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 6

Petty theft: Gravilla Street beach access, 1:30 p.m.

Violation of 24-hour alcohol on beach ban: 6800 block Neptune Place, 5:59 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: El Paseo Grande at Kennel Way, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11

Fraud: 5200 block Chelsea Street, 8 a.m.

Residential burglary: 100 block Coast Boulevard, 9 a.m.

Felony assault with possible great bodily injury: 1200 block Van Nuys Street, 12:15 p.m. A 35-year-old man was suspected of shoving his 70-year-old mother, causing her to fall and injure her wrist. The son was booked into jail and has been released on bond.

Aug. 12

Drunk in public: 800 block Tourmaline Street, 12:49 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 700 block Wilbur Avenue, 6 a.m.

Vandalism: 200 block Coast Boulevard, noon

Aug. 13

Use or under the influence of a controlled substance: Girard Avenue at Torrey Pines Road, 3 a.m.

Possession of a controlled substance: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:30 a.m.

Fraud: 6300 block Dowling Drive, noon

Residential burglary: 100 block Coast Boulevard, 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 14

Tampering with vehicle: 5500 block Calle Miramar, 3:23 a.m.

Residential burglary: 8000 block El Paseo Grande, 7:27 a.m.

Use or under the influence of a controlled substance: Herschel Avenue at Wall Street, 6 p.m.

Misdemeanor battery: 200 block Bonair Street, 9 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Fay Avenue, 11 p.m.

Aug. 15

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:10 a.m.

Simple battery: 200 block Marine Street, noon

Drunk in public: Lowry Terrace at Paseo Dorado, 9:50 p.m.

Aug. 16

Misdemeanor battery: 200 block Bonair Street, 6 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports