Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 20-27
Thursday, Aug. 20
• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom
Sunday, Aug. 23
• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Aug. 24
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• The Rotary Club of La Jolla meets at noon online with speaker Todd Gloria, a state Assembly member and San Diego mayoral candidate. (San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry, also a mayoral candidate, is scheduled to speak Aug. 18.) Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.