Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 20-27

Thursday, Aug. 20

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

Sunday, Aug. 23

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Aug. 24

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, Aug. 25

• The Rotary Club of La Jolla meets at noon online with speaker Todd Gloria, a state Assembly member and San Diego mayoral candidate. (San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry, also a mayoral candidate, is scheduled to speak Aug. 18.) Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Aug. 26

• La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆