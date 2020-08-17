La Jolla Shores Association cool to idea of one-way streets

The La Jolla Shores Association discussed its feelings about making some of the neighborhood’s streets one way for vehicle traffic, and the general consensus was of opposition at the group’s Aug. 12 meeting.

LJSA President Janie Emerson said a Shores resident had emailed the board with an idea to convert a few streets in The Shores to one way “because of the congestion between La Jolla Shores Drive and the ocean.”

Emerson said the topic would be on the Aug. 19 agenda for the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board, “but I thought [we should] talk about it.”

LJSA board member Andi Andreae said “the advantage of having two-way traffic is that it slows down traffic. If you make it one way, people are going to be barreling down the roads at high speeds. I think slowing down the traffic is a good thing.”

Board member Dede Donovan responded, “I thought one-way streets were a good idea, but I just changed my mind.”

Board member John Shannon said one-way streets “are the logical evolution when we have autonomous vehicles on the road. It’s going to happen.”

Andreae said it will “be awhile” until autonomous vehicles are widely used.

Though no formal vote was taken, board members agreed that for now, they would oppose one-way streets as suggested.

“I don’t think people are ready for it yet,” Shannon said. “It doesn’t necessarily make things safer.”

Board member Ross Rudolph, who represents LJSA to the Traffic & Transportation Board, said he would share the LJSA discussion with T&T Chairman Dave Abrams and “see what evolves from the [T&T] meeting.”

Emerson said “we’ll see what comes out of the T&T discussion, at which point we can actually do a formal motion.”



Other LJSA news

Munk’s Map: The installation of The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla Educational Plaza in Kellogg Park is “moving forward,” said LJSA board member Mary Coakley Munk.

The project, which features more than 100 life-size mosaics of local marine life, along with local beaches, dive sites, surf spots and Marine Protected Area and State Marine Reserve boundaries, “still has a few safety issues,” Coakley Munk said.

She said she’s hoping for a dedication for the map the weekend of Oct. 17, celebrating the 103rd birthday of her late husband, Walter Munk, a Scripps oceanographer whose legacy the map is meant to commemorate.

“We’ll see what works with the city,” she said, “and hope that maybe COVID’s a little better by then.”

Coakley Munk said she’s also working “very hard on curriculum online and interactive programs for schools. We’re working with [La Jolla] Country Day, making the map viable even if you can’t come and visit it in person.”

City Council District 1 report: Steve Hadley, representing the office of San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry, whose district includes La Jolla, told LJSA the city is “short-staffed these days, in part because of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act that gives people the ability to take 10 to 12 weeks’ paid leave to take care of your children.”

Hadley said the understaffing affects city services like trash removal, which also is affected by an increase in people staying home due to pandemic-related restrictions. “Now that people are staying home,” he said, “there’s 30 percent more trash in the neighborhoods. The trash haulers … are working overtime and are short-staffed. That’s what we’re working through.”

Beach crowds: San Diego lifeguard Lt. Maureen Hodges said her department is expecting an “extended summer, given the fact that schools are not going to be in person. We anticipate more beach crowds at least through the end of September.”

Hodges said she is working on “additional staffing at all of our beaches to manage that.”

She added that lifeguards are seeing an overall increase in crowds. “The beaches is where people can come out, it’s free and there’s parking and it is open,” she said. “There is a steady crowd seven days a week.”

The next meeting of the La Jolla Shores Association is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, via Zoom. To learn more, visit lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆