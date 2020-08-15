2 La Jolla homes among winners in HGTV’s ‘Ultimate House Hunt’

Two La Jolla homes have been chosen among the winners in HGTV’s annual “Ultimate House Hunt” competition that picks the most enticing homes in the nation.

The online competition is limited to multimillion-dollar properties and is a bit subjective. Homes submitted typically come from real estate agencies trying to get exposure for properties still on the market, and finalists are selected by HGTV.com‘s editors and voted on by visitors to the website.

The homes in La Jolla were represented by Willis Allen Real Estate.

Andy Nelson, chief executive of Willis Allen Real Estate, said the competition comes at a unique time because of increased interest in the luxury market from affluent buyers seeking new homes to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID made people reflect more on their living environment,” Nelson said. “Houses and how [people] live in their house has become far more important to people that have the financial capacity to create what they want.”

Homes in the HGTV competition were broken down into eight categories: beachfront, countryside, waterside, outdoor escapes, amazing kitchens, curb appeal, historic and big city.

Here are the La Jolla winners:



6911 Neptune Place: $6.58 million (sold)

6911 Neptune Place in La Jolla was a winner in HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This 2,867-square-foot home on the popular Windansea Beach won in the beachfront homes category. The views may arguably be the best part of the property, but it also features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, high ceilings, an in-ground spa and a guest suite. It was first listed for sale for $6.98 million in August 2019.



1275 Virginia Way: $7.85 million

1275 Virginia Way was a winner in HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. (Willis Allen Real Estate)

This 8,576-square-foot home a few blocks from the ocean won in the outdoor escapes category. The home features ocean views, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It was the residence of late play-by-play sportscaster Dick Enberg.

Features include an elevator, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a wine cellar with space for more than 3,000 bottles, a media room with a wet bar and a vintage marble bathtub. It was first listed for sale in May 2019 for $9.8 million. ◆