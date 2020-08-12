9-year-old girl and her grandfather are identified as 2 found dead after La Jolla house fire

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office has identified two people found dead after a La Jolla house fire early Aug. 10 as 80-year-old Robert Keefe and 9-year-old Angie Keefe, his granddaughter.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. at a two-story house in the 2500 block of Caminito La Paz, a dead-end street off Hidden Valley Road south of La Jolla Parkway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, and a second-alarm response was requested shortly after 4 a.m. Nearby homes were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the damaged home and discovered two bodies inside.

Both victims died of “thermal injuries with inhalation of products of combustion,” according to the medical examiner’s office.

According to the report, Angie lived with her mother and sister in San Diego but was spending the night at her father’s house with her sister and her grandfather, Robert. The report stated that Angie had autism.

“[Angie’s] father was downstairs smoking by the fireplace while she and her sister were asleep in an upstairs bedroom,” according to the report. “The decedent’s father said that he poured kerosene on a T-shirt and burned it in the fireplace, then fell asleep. He was awoken at approximately 3:40 [a.m.], when the fire spread to the living room. He attempted to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

“The father stated that he ran to the back of the home and yelled for the children to jump. The decedent’s 11-year-old sister jumped into her father’s arms from the second floor, but the decedent remained in her bed.”

Robert Keefe had “mobility problems and it was difficult for him to walk,” the report stated. Firefighters found his remains next to his bed.

Paramedics took the 11-year-old and her father to UCSD Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries. ◆