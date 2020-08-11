La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Aug. 10, ZIP code 92037 had 233 registered cases (up by 26 from the previous week) and 538.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

July 11

Fraud: 700 block Sapphire Street, 8 p.m.

July 14

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 11 a.m.

July 29

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 200 block Marine Street, 2:57 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2500 block Via Barletta, 3 p.m.

Open container in public park: 6900 block Neptune Place, 4:35 p.m.

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 6900 block Neptune Place, 4:36 p.m.

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 6800 block Neptune Place, 4:55 p.m., 5:04 p.m., 5:09 p.m.

July 30

Petty theft: 7800 block Lookout Drive, 4:58 a.m.

Fraud: 5100 block Windsor Drive, noon

Aug. 1

Commercial burglary: 300 block Kolmar Street, 7 p.m.

Open container in public park: 300 block Sea Lane, 7:48 p.m.

Open alcoholic beverage in city lot: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 8:06 p.m.

Aug. 3

Open container in public park: 300 block Sea Lane, 5:18 p.m.

Aug. 4

Fraud: 5100 block Windsor Drive, noon

Battery: Sea Lane at Vista Del Mar Avenue, 5:50 p.m. (a fight broke out during a gathering at the beach).

Aug. 5

Shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

Aug. 6

Fraud: 1000 block Tourmaline Street, 8 a.m.

Aug. 7

Drunk in public: 7000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1700 block Kearsarge Road, 3:08 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1700 block Kearsarge Road, 3:27 a.m.

Theft: 800 block Agate Street, 7:29 p.m.

Aug. 8

Felony vandalism: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:30 p.m.

Simple battery: 1400 block Caminito Faro, 9:55 p.m.

Aug. 9

Felony vehicle theft: 900 block Coast Boulevard, 12:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports