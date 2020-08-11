Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 13-20

Thursday, Aug. 13

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Sunday, Aug. 16

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Aug. 17

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Aug. 18

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets at noon online with speaker Barbara Bry, a San Diego City Council member and mayoral candidate. State Assemblyman Todd Gloria, also a mayoral candidate, will speak Aug. 25. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Aug. 19

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

• Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. online with J Street Regional Director Josh Lockman speaking about the 2020 election and President Trump’s foreign policy in the Middle East. Open to all San Diego men and women. cbisd.org/programs/mens-club-josh-lockman

