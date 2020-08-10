Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Two-alarm fire hits La Jolla home

San Diego firetruck
(File)
By City News Service
La Jolla Light staff
Aug. 10, 2020
8:04 AM
Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze early Aug. 10 at a La Jolla home.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. at a two-story house in the 2500 block of Caminito La Paz, a dead-end street off Hidden Valley Road south of La Jolla Parkway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews arrived to find the residence fully involved, according to the Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire from the outside, using aerial ladders to direct water onto the home, the department said.

Residents will not be able to occupy the home because of the damage, the department said. The Red Cross was notified to assist them.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

La Jolla Light staff

