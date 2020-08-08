UCSD to mark 50th anniversary of Geisel Library with year-long celebration starting in September

UC San Diego plans to start a year-long celebration in September to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Geisel Library.

The eight-story library first opened in September 1970 under the name Central Library. On Dec. 1, 1995, it was renamed Geisel Library in honor of Audrey and Theodor Geisel — the latter better known by his pen name, Dr. Seuss — for their contributions over the years to support the library and fund programs to support literacy, according to the university.

“For 50 years, the Geisel Library at UC San Diego has provided our campus community access to the materials, tools, information expertise and idea space required to produce groundbreaking research,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “Throughout its 50th year, we celebrate the iconic structure, its vast holdings and many accomplishments and the dedicated librarians and staff who work to ensure unfettered access to knowledge.”

The year-long celebration will feature many events, including talks with acclaimed American authors Tara Westover and Kevin Young.

Westover will discuss her memoir, “Educated,” during a virtual event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Young, whom the The Washington Post called “one of the most important poets of his generation,” is scheduled to be on campus at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 to discuss his newest book, “African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song.”

Library staff has launched a website, geisel50.ucsd.edu, that includes information on the library’s architectural design, significance on campus, historical milestones and pop culture appearances, along with event and exhibit information.

“Through this celebration, we seek to honor the history of Geisel Library, which serves as a hub of discovery and innovation for the university, something we intend to continue indefinitely,” university librarian Erik Mitchell said. ◆