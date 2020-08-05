Polishing the Jewel: Residents clean up Fay Avenue

Micaela Jeffery said she and her husband were on a walk the morning of July 26 when they passed two people cleaning up overgrown trees along Fay Avenue in La Jolla.

“I asked if they were residents or hired, and the nice woman replied that she lives on the corner of West Muirlands Drive and Fay Avenue and was tired of looking at the overgrown foliage and decided to do something about it,” Jeffery wrote to the Light.

She didn’t have their names but said “they had truckloads of greenery and clearly have been working hard.”

“The Village benefits from such kind acts and I thought it worth mentioning, as it can be contagious,” Jeffery wrote. “I’m already enlisting my kids to do a cleanup of the medians up Nautilus Street that are overgrown with weeds.

“Kudos to this duo for being doers and spreading goodness. It takes a village to keep our Village beautiful!”