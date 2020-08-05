Pedestrian, 77, struck and seriously injured by vehicle during 2-car crash in La Jolla

A 77-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Aug. 4 when struck by a car that was involved in a collision with another vehicle in La Jolla.

The crash occurred at the intersection of La Jolla Boulevard and Nautilus Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. A Toyota Prius driven by a 76-year-old man entered the intersection during a red light and broadsided a Ford F-150 driven by a 63-year-old man, Heims said. The Ford struck the pedestrian on the southwest corner of Nautilus Street and La Jolla Boulevard, according to Heims.

The pedestrian suffered a fracture in his left leg and other serious injuries, Heims said. The Toyota’s driver suffered a minor cut on his face. The Ford’s driver was not injured.

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors, Heims said. ◆