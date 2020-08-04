Tell us your plan for online learning
With public and private schools in San Diego County closed indefinitely for on-campus instruction because of the coronavirus, do you have a supplemental plan to help your child or children through the next round of online learning? A “learning pod”? Tutoring? Do-it-yourself instruction? Something else?
Substitute teaching? La Jolla parents turn to ‘pandemic pods’ and tutors for options to school online programs
With schools not permitted to offer in-person instruction because of the continuing coronavirus outbreak, many parents are looking for alternatives as their schools prepare to start the academic year online.
Email a description of it (along with your name) to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and we’ll publish it in an upcoming issue of the La Jolla Light. ◆
