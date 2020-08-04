Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Tell us your plan for online learning

A student takes online tutoring during coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
(Courtesy)
Aug. 4, 2020
8 AM
With public and private schools in San Diego County closed indefinitely for on-campus instruction because of the coronavirus, do you have a supplemental plan to help your child or children through the next round of online learning? A “learning pod”? Tutoring? Do-it-yourself instruction? Something else?

Substitute teaching? La Jolla parents turn to ‘pandemic pods’ and tutors for options to school online programs

A student of La Jolla Learning Works completes online tutoring during the stay-at-home orders.

Email a description of it (along with your name) to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and we’ll publish it in an upcoming issue of the La Jolla Light. ◆

