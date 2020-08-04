Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 6-13

Thursday, Aug. 6

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, Aug. 9

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Aug. 10

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Aug. 11

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Speaker is Erica Ollmann Saphire, a La Jolla Institute for Immunology scientist and Ebola expert who is heading a study on the effectiveness of antibodies on COVID-19. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Aug. 12

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Aug. 13

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

