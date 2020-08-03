La Jolla News Nuggets: Presbyterian church collects drinks for homeless; essay contest; hotel rooms; more

La Jolla Presbyterian Church holds drink drive for homeless

With public drinking fountains turned off and restrooms closed in La Jolla because of the coronavirus pandemic, La Jolla Presbyterian Church held a drive-through event July 27 to collect sports drinks it could distribute to homeless people. Seventy-four cases of drinks were donated by parishioners and supporters.

The effort is in line with the church’s Doorstep Ministry, which provides bag lunches three days a week in front of the chapel. The church’s board of deacons buys the food and makes the lunches.

Next, the church will host a drive-through event Saturday, Aug. 29, to help local teachers. Details will be posted on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/LaJollaPres.



Better Business Bureau presents essay contest

Students in the San Diego area are encouraged to apply for one of five Better Business Bureau scholarships open to any high school student graduating in 2021 to 2023.

The Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship requires students to submit a 400-word essay on “The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in the Community.” There is no cost to enter.

The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, Sept. 30. Five scholarships will be granted in the amounts of $500, $750, $1,000, $1,250 and $1,500. Winners will be recognized at the annual Torch Awards for Ethics in October.

Applications are accepted at torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. For a paper application or more details, contact Faustine Chan at faustine.chan@bbbcommunity.org.



La Valencia offers rooms as offices

The La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla is offering one-day rentals of newly renovated Vintage King rooms as office space. (File)

La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel at 1132 Prospect St. has launched its Office by the Ocean program, offering one-day rentals of newly renovated Vintage King rooms with work-related amenities.

Rooms are for single occupancy only and are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The cost is $75 plus tax. The booking includes self-parking, high-speed Wi-Fi, a work desk and chair, a private bathroom and more. Each room has been deep-cleaned with the hotel’s hospital-grade disinfectant, according to La Valencia.

To book or learn more, visit lavalencia.com/promotions.



U.S. News ranks Scripps hospitals No. 1 in San Diego area

The combined medical programs of Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla rank No. 1 in the San Diego region and are among the best in the nation in seven specialties, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals list.

The combined programs of Scripps La Jolla and Scripps Green hospitals (called Scripps La Jolla Hospitals on the list) were nationally ranked in the specialties of orthopedics (No. 10), cardiology and heart surgery (No. 30), gynecology (No. 31), urology (No. 32), gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery (No. 41), neurology and neurosurgery (No. 48) and geriatrics (No. 48).

The Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 31st year, recognize the nation’s top 50 hospitals in treating patients with the most challenging health care needs.



La Jolla Pharmaceutical names new CEO

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. announced that its board of directors has appointed Larry Edwards as president and chief executive.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to join a company that focuses on improving outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases,” Edwards said.



Social Service League names new executive director

The Social Service League of La Jolla has appointed Darlene Disney as its new executive director. She has a master’s degree in social work and more than 20 years’ experience leading nonprofit organizations at the executive director level.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead and direct this mission-focused organization serving our senior population,” Disney said. “I believe that my experience in leading nonprofit organizations, coupled with my passion to serve others, is a good fit with the dedicated board and staff members at the Social Service League of La Jolla.”

The organization, founded in 1929, provides affordable housing for those who have lived and worked in the area but upon retirement cannot afford decent housing.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆