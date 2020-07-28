La Jolla crime and public safety news: Benches vandalized; scammers; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Coast Walk Trail benches vandalized

Two benches along La Jolla’s Coast Walk Trail were vandalized the evening of July 20, when the horizontal boards on which people sit were broken off.

“The impact of these actions is two benches [used by those] who enjoy the views will not be repaired until the funds are raised or people start contacting the Police Department complaining about the lack of enforcement along the trail,” Friends of Coast Walk Trail wrote on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the case can call the San Diego Police Department non-emergency line at (619) 531-2000.



Scammers target La Jolla

Management of San Diego-based nonprofit Second Chance have received a spike in reports of scammers posing as representatives seeking donations and targeting La Jolla residents.

Second Chance donor and volunteer engagement manager Maureen Polimadei said she has received dozens of reports from community members who have encountered the scam.

“Solicitors simply knock on doors and often tell a story about how Second Chance helped them turn their life around and now they are helping Second Chance by asking for donations to support our programs,” she told the Light. “Sometimes these solicitors are trying to sell something, such as candy or magazine subscriptions, to benefit Second Chance.”

Second Chance, a representative said, does not employ door-to-door solicitors.

“Fake solicitors often present a badge or other documents that look real, but in this digital age, anyone can put together a sophisticated package,” Polimadei said. “That is why we recommend calling the organization the solicitor is representing to verify credentials (do not use a number provided by the solicitor), or visit the organization’s website. No one should feel pressured to give; if they are truly interested in supporting an organization, the donation can wait a day until the donor can verify with the organization.”

Anyone who gave a check through the scam is encouraged to stop payment on it.



Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of July 27, ZIP code 92037 had 194 registered coronavirus cases and 448.2 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

July 5

Open container in public park: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:27 p.m.

July 8

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 6900 block Neptune Place, 4:32 p.m.

July 10

Fraud: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 11 a.m.

July 11

Felony grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

July 23

Misdemeanor theft: 6600 block Neptune Place, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft: 200 block Rosemont Street, 6 p.m.

July 24

Driving under the influence: 900 block Turquoise Street, 11:38 p.m.

July 25

Driving under the influence: La Jolla Shores Drive at Torrey Pines Road, 1:31 a.m.

July 26

Drunk in public: 5200 block Chelsea Street, 2:05 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports