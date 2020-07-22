La Jolla Light crime and public safety news: No one injured in fire at La Jolla apartment complex

Two-alarm fire at La Jolla apartment complex causes $500K in damage

A two-alarm fire in a La Jolla apartment complex raced through the walls of the three-story building before firefighters were able to extinguish it Monday afternoon, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived to see smoking coming from a second-story window of the building on Playa del Sur Street near La Jolla Boulevard shortly before 12:15 p.m.

About 15 minutes after firefighters arrived, they requested a second alarm so more resources could be sent, according to an online log of the fire call.

Firefighters found active fire burning in the walls of the building starting on the first floor that traveled to walls on other floors. No one was injured.

Investigators determined the fire was started by a plumber working inside the building. Damage was estimated at $500,00, including $350,000 to the building and $150,000 to contents, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz.

One person was displaced but declined Red Cross assistance for temporary housing, she said.

— Karen Kucher, San Diego Union-Tribune



Police Blotter

June 30

Rape (additional details not available by deadline): 7800 block Fay Avenue, 10 a.m.

Petty theft (purse snatch): 2400 block Hidden Valley Road, 7 p.m.

July 1

Felony vandalism: 6700 block Muirlands Drive, 8 a.m.

Open container in public park: 2900 block Ocean Boulevard, 5 p.m.

July 3

Open container in public park: 6800 block Neptune Place, 3:56 p.m.

Open container in public park: 6600 block Neptune Place, 4 p.m.

July 4

Open container in public park: 6800 block Neptune Place, 2:54 p.m.

July 8

Violation of 24-hour alcohol beach ban: 200 block Marine Street, 2:23 p.m.

Open container in public park: 700 block Ocean Boulevard, 3:53 p.m.

July 9

Residential burglary: 7200 block Romero Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Fraud: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5 p.m.

July 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2400 block Calle del Oro, noon

Felony vehicle theft: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 6:50 p.m.

July 11

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 7 a.m.

Fraud: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 4:10 p.m.

July 14

Shoot at inhabited dwelling or vehicle (additional details not available by deadline): 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:30 a.m.

July 16

Possession of a controlled substance: 300 block Sea Lane, 10:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:34 p.m.

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm: 7300 block Girard Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

July 17

Use/Under the influence of a controlled substance: 8200 block La Vereda Drive, 12:13 p.m.

Drunk in public: 8600 block Gilman Drive, 3:44 p.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 2300 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:30 p.m.

July 18

Misdemeanor battery on person: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:07 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports