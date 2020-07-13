Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 16-23
Thursday, July 16
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 5 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Sunday, July 19
• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, July 20
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board may meet (pending items to review), 9 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee may meet (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, July 21
• Development Permit Review Committee may meet (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, July 22
• La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.