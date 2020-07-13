Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 16-23

By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
July 13, 2020
4 PM
UPDATEDJuly 14, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Thursday, July 16

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 5 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, July 19

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 20

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board may meet (pending items to review), 9 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee may meet (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, July 21

• Development Permit Review Committee may meet (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, July 22

• La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆

