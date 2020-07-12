Downed paraglider is rescued from ravine at Black’s Beach in La Jolla

A 27-year-old paraglider from San Diego was injured July 12 when she lost lift and tumbled from the sky into a ravine next to Citizens Trail at Black’s Beach in La Jolla.

Lifeguards and firefighters were called to the scene off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive shortly after 2 p.m., said San Diego lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum.

The woman had taken off from the Torrey Pines Gliderport with several other paragliders, Lerum said.

“She lost her lift, came tumbling down and injured herself on impact,” Lerum said.

Lifeguards and firefighters placed her on a stretcher and hoisted her from the ravine and up the cliff to Citizens Trail, a popular route leading to Black’s Beach, Lerum said.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆