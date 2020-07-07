News Nuggets: New senior-living facility breaks ground; 423,000 visit S.D. beaches over holiday; more

Belmont Village senior-living community breaks ground

Belmont Village Senior Living of La Jolla has broken ground at 3880 Nobel Drive, with expected completion in the first quarter of 2022. The project is Belmont Village’s 32nd community and third in San Diego County.

Belmont Village and Greystar partnered to buy the land in March and closed on a construction loan last month.

Belmont Village La Jolla will be a 17-story high-rise with 180 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community will feature a professionally managed fitness center, a full-service salon and spa, a private screening room, a bistro for casual dining, a full-service dining room and more.

423,000 flock to San Diego beaches over Independence Day weekend

The Fourth of July holiday, the busiest holiday of the year for San Diego lifeguards, drew an estimated 423,230 people to San Diego beaches July 3-5.

In that time, lifeguards performed 25,174 preventive actions, spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Those include actions taken to prevent beach visitors from becoming injured or needing to be rescued, such as directing swimmers to the appropriate and safest areas to swim, warning swimmers about rip currents, warning surfers about water conditions and educating beach-goers about stingrays.

UCSD named 9th-best public university for LGBTQ+ students

UC San Diego has been named the ninth-best public university in the nation for LGBTQ+ students, according to a new ranking by Campus Pride in partnership with BestColleges.

The “2020 Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students” ranking, which placed the campus 17th overall, recognizes higher education institutions that provide both a quality academic experience and a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) students.

More than 10 percent of students at UC San Diego identify as LGBTQ+.

The rankings, released in June in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, considered multiple factors, including recruitment and retention efforts, counseling, campus safety, housing, student life, academic life, support and institutional commitment and policy inclusion.

All-day Village parking available for $4.95 this month

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association has partnered with Ace Parking to offer all-day parking in The Village during July for less than $5.

Those who reserve a spot in the Ace parking lot at 875 Prospect St. (with entrance on Fay Avenue) through lajollabythesea.com will pay $4.95 for the day.

There is no limit on the number of days in which the offer can be redeemed. Garage hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.



La Jolla YMCA branch reopens

The Dan McKinney Family YMCA at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. in La Jolla was one of five area YMCA locations that reopened July 1 following coronavirus-related closures.

The La Jolla location is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

All visitors need to fill out a waiver to enter and must wear masks when entering, leaving and walking through the facility. Thermal readings and health screenings will be performed upon entry, and 6-foot social distancing is required. Lockers are unavailable.

For more information, call (858) 453-3483.



La Jollan named president and CEO of Manchester Financial Group

Ted Eldredge of La Jolla has been named president and chief executive of Manchester Financial Group, a private real estate development company that has developed more than $5 billion in assets worldwide.

Eldredge will succeed Dick Gibbons, who retired after 35 years.

Eldredge has more than 30 years’ real estate experience, beginning at CBRE in 1990. Manchester Financial recruited Eldredge in 1999 as president of M Commercial Properties, during which he oversaw all the Manchester commercial properties, including acquiring Torrey Pines Business & Research Park and Mesa Rim Plaza (Manchester Plaza).

Eldredge started his own company, EWE Capital, in 2009 and was recruited as president of Alliance Diversified Properties in 2011 and continued with the company for seven years. In 2018, he returned to Manchester Financial Group to become president of Manchester Pacific Gateway, a $1.8 billion waterfront development in San Diego.

Eldredge, who played professional baseball for the Seattle Mariners from 1988 to 1991, is on several local boards, including The Bishop’s School, Promote La Jolla and the San Diego International Sports Council. ◆