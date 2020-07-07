Business roundup: Prospect Street welcomes MVP restaurant and Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center

The west-end Village location of 811 Prospect St. has a new tenant with MVP restaurant, which opened June 7 for takeout and June 20 for in-restaurant dining. The family-owned and family-style restaurant boasts a sports theme and traditional American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Co-owner Ned Kern said the walls are adorned with sports memorabilia, including a wall with 5,000 baseball cards and another wall with Sports Illustrated pictures and more.

“It just a fun sports-type atmosphere,” he said. “But at its core, it is a family restaurant, my wife works here and my son is the chef. We cater to the families. ... We cure our own bacon, bake our own bread, pickle our own pickles. Everything is super fresh and unique flavorings. That’s one of the big things we like people to know.”

Though the menu offers American staples such as pancakes and hamburgers, MVP puts its own “elevated twist” on the dishes. Kern said one of the hamburgers has macaroni and cheese in the patty, and the menu offers “roast beef fries” with horseradish and onion jam.

The location has been home to several eateries in the past five years: Amici’s Pizza, StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts and Coffee and most recently Parachute Brunch and Supper House, which shut its doors in summer 2019.

But the location is exactly what Kern was seeking, he said. “We looked all over the county in every place we could think of. When we saw this location, we felt it fit in with what we wanted and just fell in love with it. [It’s] in the residential side more than the tourist side of The Village, and we want to be more of a locals restaurant. We wanted something for the community. Plus, there weren’t any sit-down family restaurants on this side.”

As restaurants face changing rules and regulations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, MVP has three outdoor seating options and the plan is to “keep dining onsite open,” Kern said. However, MVP also offers takeout service.



Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center

Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center opened its 17th national location on July 6 at 909 Prospect St. in The Village. The medical spa and wellness center is known for its “transformational and non-invasive services such as laser treatments, facial treatments, hormone replacement, weight loss and injectables, and treatments include Botox, CoolSculpting, body contouring, hair restoration and regenerative therapy,” according to a news release.

The facility is owned and operated by Nicholas and Zachary Samios.

“We are incredibly proud to be joining the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center family of med spas,” Nicholas Samios said. “With decades of franchising experience, we are excited to be a part of and look forward to growing with a brand like BHRC. Opening our first center in La Jolla, with six more to follow in the Southern California area, will bring its state-of-the-art medical aesthetic services and second-to-none providers to an amazing market.”

Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has been publicly touted by celebrities such as model and star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami” Joanna Krupa, actor Dean Cain, actress Morgan Fairchild, and actress, model and former Miss USA Ali Landry.



Allbirds shoes

Allbirds opened its new store in the Westfield UTC mall on June 25. (Courtesy)

Silicon Valley shoe darling Allbirds, a company best known for its knit wool shoes sported by tech executives and celebrities, has opened its first store in San Diego, in the Westfield UTC shopping mall, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The company, born in San Francisco, opened the UTC store June 25 at 4301 La Jolla Village Drive. It is one of only 20 Allbirds locations worldwide.

The original Allbirds shoe was a sporty-looking knit wool loafer, pairing with the athleisure-meets-business style of San Francisco and Wall Street (e.g., Patagonia vests zipped over more traditional business casual wear). Later, the company expanded into summer-friendly materials by making new lines out of the fibers of eucalyptus trees.

Allbirds is the latest e-commerce-first retailer to join Westfield UTC’s tenants, which include other online-born brands such as Casper, Peloton and Amazon Books.

The Allbirds store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆