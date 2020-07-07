La Jolla crime and public safety news: Lifeguards help 238 at Windansea; local coronavirus numbers climb

Lifeguards report 238 rescues at Windansea over holiday weekend

San Diego lifeguards performed 238 rescues at Windansea Beach over the Independence Day weekend July 3-5, spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of July 6, ZIP code 92037 had 109 registered cases (up by 33 from the previous week) and 255.9 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

June 12

Misdemeanor vandalism: 1200 block Prospect Street, 5 p.m.

June 19

Felony grand theft: 7300 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 4 p.m.

June 21

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 2:07 p.m.

June 23

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 3:18 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 Via Capri, 8 p.m.

June 24

Petty theft: 5300 block Calumet Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

Petty theft: Kellogg Park (Vallecitos entrance), 8:30 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:58 p.m.

June 25

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Cave Street, 1 a.m.

Open container in public park: 200 block Marine Street, 5:33 p.m.

Open alcohol beverage in city lot: 200 block Marine Street, 5:45 p.m. and 5:58 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 6:48 p.m.

June 26

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Petty theft: Windansea Beach (Neptune Place entrance), 4:20 p.m.

June 27

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 2500 block Calle del Oro, midnight

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea lane, 2:14 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol (multiple citations): 700 block Loring Street, 2:45 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 2:57 p.m., 3:15 p.m.

Open container in public park: 5200 block Crystal Drive, 3:15 p.m.

Open container in public park: 300 block Sea Lane, 4:41 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Vincente Way, 11:05 p.m.

June 28

Arson of inhabited structure or property: 1200 block Skylark Drive, 6 a.m. (additional details were unavailable by the La Jolla Light deadline)

Felony vandalism ($400 or more): 900 block Agate Street, 8:10 a.m.

June 30

Misdemeanor battery: 1300 block West Muirlands Drive, 4:54 p.m.

Vandalism: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 p.m.

July 1

Fraud: 7200 block Carrizo Drive, 7 a.m.

Fraud: 8100 block El Paseo Grande, 9 a.m.

July 2

Fraud: 800 block Turquoise Street, 8 a.m.

Fraud: 7900 block Roseland Drive, noon

Simple battery: 6500 block Caminito Blythefield, 9:22 p.m.

July 3

Fraud: 5800 block Caminito Empresa, 2:03 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:02 a.m.

Shooting at inhabited dwelling or vehicle: 1400 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:15 a.m. (additional details were unavailable by the Light’s deadline)

Driving under the influence: La Jolla Boulevard at Tourmaline Street, 3:25 p.m.

July 4

Driving under the influence: Camino de le Costa at La Jolla Boulevard, 7:35 p.m.

Drunk in public: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:41 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports