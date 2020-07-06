Enhance La Jolla names new district manager

Within hours of being named the new Enhance La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District manager, La Jolla resident Mary Montgomery was hitting the ground running, taking the reins and getting to know the vendors with whom she will work in ongoing efforts to improve The Village.

After former district manager John Unbewust stepped down in June, the nonprofit Enhance La Jolla set out to find a replacement, naming Montgomery at a special online board meeting July 6, to applause.

Mary Montgomery is Enhance La Jolla’s new Maintenance Assessment District manager. (Courtesy)

“As a resident of The Village, I have been a strong supporter of Enhance La Jolla since Day 1 and I am very excited to take on an active role with the organization,” she told the board. “I will work very hard to continue the organization’s progress and I look forward to working with you all.”

Enhance La Jolla President Ed Witt told the Light that “Mary was a finalist during our first interview process three years ago. We felt very strongly about her qualifications then and still do today.”

“When the opening occurred, we contacted Mary to see if she had any interest in pursuing the position again and she gave an enthusiastic ‘yes,’” Witt said. “We interviewed her, checked out her references to keep them updated and once again saw Mary as the person with the skill sets and the personality we needed at this time. She lives in The Village and is able to be on the ground walking, etc., to meet and inspect the work done by our vendors.”

Enhance La Jolla member and La Jolla Light President and General Manager Phyllis Pfeiffer said: “Mary worked in public and government relations for NASSCO and the San Diego County Employees Retirement Association. She has the management and communications skills needed for this position. At this point in Enhance La Jolla’s timeline, working with the city and all the stakeholders is critical for the continued success of the MAD.”

Montgomery also worked for San Diego County and the Santa Fe Irrigation District in Rancho Santa Fe in project management roles.

“I’ve lived in The Village since 2016 and have seen how projects such as power-washing the sidewalk has made a dramatic difference,” Montgomery said. “This is a phenomenal opportunity for me to become more actively involved in enhancing the community. I’m really looking forward to getting to know a lot of the neighbors in The Village and the business owners. It will be great to reinforce that sense of community by branching out and serving as this ambassador on behalf of Enhance La Jolla.”

The San Diego native grew up in Point Loma. In her free time, she can be seen walking The Village with her Yorkie or visiting the beach.

Enhance La Jolla administers MAD with authority to “enhance” city-provided services, including landscape maintenance, street and sidewalk cleaning, litter and graffiti abatement and additional trash collection, and to privately fund and complete capital improvement projects in public spaces, such as upgraded trash cans, bench installation, sign augmentation, park improvements, more public art and tree canopies on main thoroughfares.

The board will have an election in the months ahead to fill four seats.

Enhance La Jolla has 13 directors on its governing board. According to the bylaws, seven are owners (or representatives of owners) of commercial, residential and nonprofit properties paying the MAD assessment; three are board members of the La Jolla Community Foundation; one is a member of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and two are representatives of the La Jolla community at large.

The seats that will be available are for a commercial property owner, a residential property owner, a La Jolla Community Foundation member and an at-large member.

The election results are to be announced at the board’s next scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. Sept. 17, tentatively via Zoom. To learn more, visit enhancelajolla.org. ◆