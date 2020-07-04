Athenaeum Music & Arts Library plans to reopen July 7

La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will reopen Tuesday, July 7, according to a statement on its website.

The facility at 1008 Wall St., which closed March 17 because of restrictions triggered by the coronavirus, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, eliminating normal evening hours on Wednesdays. Curbside pickup

for ordered library items will continue.

“At this time the Athenaeum is only open to Athenaeum members,” according to the statement, which added that the Sally Hagy-Boyer art exhibition has been extended and “we will be showing new artists’ books in our display cases.”

The Athenaeum’s 29th annual juried art exhibition will be held online July 18 through Aug. 29.

Coronavirus regulations will be in effect, including requirements that visitors wear a face covering, follow social distancing guidelines and sign a waiver. Hand sanitizer will be provided onsite.

For more information, call (858) 454-5872 or visit ljathenaeum.org.