64-year-old man found dead at bottom of La Jolla cliff is identified

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office identified a 64-year-old man whose body lifeguards recovered on a rocky stretch of shoreline in La Jolla on June 28.

The body of David Bourne, who had lived in La Jolla, was found around 6:40 a.m. below a cliff along Coast Walk just north of Torrey Pines Road, police said. He died after an apparent fall from the steep cliff, the medical examiner’s office said in a news release. His death was deemed accidental.

Video from OnScene.TV showed lifeguards recovering the body on rocks about 75 feet below a trail overlooking the shore. Lifeguards took the body to La Jolla Shores, where they met officials from the medical examiner’s office.

Friends of Coast Walk Trail President Brenda Fake told the La Jolla Parks & Beaches advisory group June 29 that “it goes without saying that trail can be dangerous, so we ask people to take care of it and be careful when they are on it.” ◆