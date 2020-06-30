La Jolla crime and public safety news: Body found below Coast Walk was man; coronavirus cases; police blotter

Body found at bottom of cliff under Coast Walk trail was man, 64, police say

A body that lifeguards recovered on a rocky stretch of shoreline in La Jolla the morning of June 28 was a 64-year-old man, San Diego police Lt. Matthew Dobbs said June 30.

The body was found around 6:40 a.m. below the cliffs along Coast Walk just north of Torrey Pines Road, police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Video from OnScene.TV showed lifeguards recovering the body on rocks about 75 feet below a trail overlooking the shore. Lifeguards took the body to La Jolla Shores, where they met officials from the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

No additional information was released.

Friends of Coast Walk Trail has been working to improve the trail, and group President Brenda Fake told the La Jolla Parks & Beaches advisory group during its online meeting June 29 that “it goes without saying that trail can be dangerous, so we ask people to take care of it and be careful when they are on it.”



COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of June 29, ZIP code 92037 had 76 registered cases (up by 18 from the previous week) and 178.4 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

June 9

Fraud: 1200 block Prospect Street, 9 p.m.

June 16

Residential burglary: 6600 block Avenida la Reina, 5 p.m.

June 20

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 3:49 p.m.

June 21

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 2:07 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 5:07 p.m.

June 22

Commercial burglary: 900 block Turquoise Street, 1 a.m.

Felony shoplifting: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol (two separate citations): 300 block Sea Lane, 2:20 p.m.

June 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7300 block Monte Vista Avenue, midnight

Petty theft: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 8 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 3:19 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 p.m.

June 24

Felony vehicle theft: Camino de la Costa at La Jolla Boulevard, 7 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 1300 block Caminito Floreo, 8 p.m.

Petty theft: 400 block Bird Rock Avenue, 9 p.m.

June 25

Drunk in public: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 10:05 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 1 p.m.

Drunk in public: 1000 block Loring Street, 5:50 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 6:49 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 11:59 p.m.

June 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Westbourne Street, 12:45 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 2:14 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Bird Rock Avenue, 9 p.m.

Drunk in public: 1500 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:55 p.m.

June 28

Theft: 300 block Bonair Street, 1:11 a.m.

Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆