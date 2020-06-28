Woman found dead at bottom of La Jolla cliff

San Diego lifeguards recovered the body of a woman found on a rocky stretch of shoreline in La Jolla the morning of June 28.

The discovery was made around 6:40 a.m. below the cliffs along Coast Walk just north of Torrey Pines Road, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Video from OnScene.TV showed lifeguards recovering the body of a woman on rocks about 75 feet below a trail overlooking the shore. Lifeguards took the body to La Jolla Shores, where they met officials from the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

Martinez said no additional information on the victim was released.