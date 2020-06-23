La Jolla News Nuggets: Preuss School principal, Wall Street, noticing policy and more

New principal named at The Preuss School

After a nationwide search, Matthew Steitz has been appointed principal of The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus, effective July 1.

The Preuss School is a charter middle and high school for low-income students who strive to become the first in their families to graduate from college.

“I am thrilled to join The Preuss School team, ready to support the school’s history of transformational success, especially at a time when our educational system is challenged by a worldwide pandemic,” Steitz said.

Before joining The Preuss School, Steitz was executive director of secondary curriculum and instruction and interim chief academic officer at the Vista Unified School District. His leadership posts also include assistant principal of San Marcos High School and principal of Carlsbad High.

The San Diego native earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from San Diego State University, a master’s in educational administration from National University and a doctor of education degree in a joint program between UC San Diego and Cal State San Marcos.

Wall Street not considered viable for closure

A proposal to close Wall Street in The Village to promote outdoor dining is “no longer a viable option,” La Jolla Village Merchants Association Executive Director Jodi Rudick told the Enhance La Jolla board at its June 18 meeting.

The idea to close the street was being circulated so restaurants in the area could move tables outside and serve more customers while maintaining social distancing.

“There has been discussion of closing [another] street that has enough density of restaurants who need to expand into the street, but Wall Street [between Girard and Herschel avenues] only has one restaurant open; it is no longer a viable option,” Rudick said.

“This proposal was not about creating a plaza but allowing restaurants to expand. The conversation got very convoluted. But the community can move forward at looking at closing a street.”

Rudick did not respond to inquiries about which streets are being looked at for closure.

DPR approves letter about noticing changes

La Jolla’s Development Permit Review Committee unanimously approved a letter addressing the city of San Diego’s noticing policy, which will be sent to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for ratification and then on to the city.

It’s a requirement for the San Diego Development Services Department to let residents within 300 feet of a construction project know when it is planned, but the notices often are lost or thrown away. One reason notices go “missing” is that they are trifolded sheets of paper sent through the mail and addressed to “occupant” or “property owner,” with a return address of “city of San Diego,” so they can be confused for junk mail. Another is they are sent months — or even years — in advance, so residents forget about the project.

DPR member Diane Kane drafted a letter suggesting specific procedures the city could implement to “promote communication with the public.”

Among the changes, the letter suggests having the development’s address in the opening headline; using “layman’s language” to explain the scope of work and the processes; including a process flow chart; placing large, permanent signs on the property describing the work and providing project contacts; and requiring re-noticing annually or when the scope of work changes.

The letter is tentatively set to be considered at the July 2 La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting via Zoom. Learn more at lajollacpa.org.

Warwick’s to host first in-person signing since coronavirus shutdown

Warwick’s bookstore will have its first in-person signing event since coronavirus-driven stay-at-home orders went into effect in March. Elin Hilderbrand will sign her new book, “28 Summers,” at 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the store at 7812 Girard Ave.

The ticketed, signing-only event will have assigned time slots, and those without prepurchased tickets will not be permitted to enter the line. Tickets are $28 and include a copy of the book.

Guests must wear a mask and maintain 6-foot social distancing. Only copies of the book purchased from Warwick’s will be signed, and photos with the author will not be allowed.

For more information, visit warwicks.com.

City seeks members for redistricting commission

The city of San Diego is seeking volunteers for a redistricting commission as it prepares to redraw its City Council districts later this year.

The commission will be made up of nine members, one from each district, and there will be two alternate members. A local appointing authority of three retired judges will select the members.

The districts are redrawn every census year “to ensure local legislatures are representative of the city’s population and are used for all elections,” according to a city statement.

Members of the public can apply before Tuesday, June 30. The application is available online at sandiego.gov/city-clerk/redistricting-commission.

For more information on the application process, contact the city clerk’s office at (619) 533-4000 or cityclerk@sandiego.gov.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon