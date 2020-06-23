La Jolla crime and public safety news: COVID-19 numbers, police blotter





COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of June 22, ZIP code 92037 had 59 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 138.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

June 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Wrelton Drive, 9:30 p.m.

June 12

Open container in public park: 6900 block Neptune Place, 4:20 p.m.

Open container in public park: 300 block Dunemere Drive, 4:44 p.m.

June 13

Open container in public park: 6100 block Camino de la Costa, 11:30 a.m.

Open container in public park: 200 block Sea Lane, 5:56 p.m.

June 14

Open container in public park: Tourmaline Beach, 2:40 and 2:50 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: Tourmaline Beach, 2:54 p.m.

Open container in public park: 200 block Marine Street, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Muirlands Vista Way, 9 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2600 block Saint Tropez Place, 10 p.m.

June 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: Loring Street at Ocean Boulevard, 11:30 a.m.

June 16

Open container in public park: 200 block Marine Street, 2 p.m.

June 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8000 block Paseo del Ocaso, 9:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 800 block Turquoise Street, 11:19 p.m.

June 18

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 8:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:45 p.m.

June 19

Petty theft: 7900 block Caminito del Cid, noon

Street robbery, weapon used (additional details unavailable): Draper Avenue at Westbourne Street, 5:26 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 6:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 9:30 p.m.

June 20

Petty theft: 4900 block Cass Street, 7:52 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 1:02 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 3:49 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6300 block La Pintura Drive, 5 p.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Turquoise Street, 6:10 p.m.

Drunk in public: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:39 p.m.

June 21

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 2:08 and 2:32 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Avenida de la Playa at Calle de la Plata, 2:13 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 p.m.

June 22

Felony vandalism: 400 block Colima Street, 7 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆