Surfer with medical emergency rescued in Bird Rock

San Diego lifeguards and firefighters rescued a surfer June 21 after he suffered a medical emergency in the water in the Bird Rock area, authorities said.

Lifeguards and firefighters from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the cliffs near Calumet Park at 12:36 p.m. about a report of a surfer having an unknown medical emergency, lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum said.

The man, in his 60s, swam to the beach, where he collapsed and lifeguards began tending to him, the lieutenant said. He was taken by stretcher about 30 yards to the bottom of the cliff.

Firefighters used a rescue truck equipped with a crane to lift the surfer from the beach to the top of the cliff, Lerum said.

An ambulance took the man to a La Jolla hospital for evaluation. His condition reportedly was stable.