UCSD’s Birch Aquarium will reopen to public on July 4

UC San Diego’s Birch Aquarium in La Jolla will reopen to its members and donors on Wednesday, July 1, and to the general public on Saturday, July 4, after being closed for about three months due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The aquarium, located on a cliff overlooking the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will initially limit attendance to 630 visitors per day, or 21 percent of its capacity.

Campus officials said aquarium members will be able to make reservations online starting June 24. The general public will be able to do the same on a date to be announced.

The aquarium said in a statement that is incorporating coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization into its reopening plan, as well as state and University of California guidelines.

Visitors will be encouraged to practice social distancing, and they may be asked to follow a one-way path through the aquarium. Guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings. ◆