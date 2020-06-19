Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
UCSD’s Birch Aquarium will reopen to public on July 4

The Birch Aquarium in La Jolla will reopen to the general public on July 4.
By Gary Robbins
June 19, 2020
9:33 AM
UC San Diego’s Birch Aquarium in La Jolla will reopen to its members and donors on Wednesday, July 1, and to the general public on Saturday, July 4, after being closed for about three months due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The aquarium, located on a cliff overlooking the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will initially limit attendance to 630 visitors per day, or 21 percent of its capacity.

Campus officials said aquarium members will be able to make reservations online starting June 24. The general public will be able to do the same on a date to be announced.

The aquarium said in a statement that is incorporating coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization into its reopening plan, as well as state and University of California guidelines.

Visitors will be encouraged to practice social distancing, and they may be asked to follow a one-way path through the aquarium. Guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings. ◆

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

