San Diego paying $497,500 to settle lawsuit over water leak at Scripps Green Hospital

San Diego agreed to pay $497,500 to Scripps Health to settle a suit over a water leak at Scripps Green Hospital in 2017.
San Diego agreed to pay $497,500 to Scripps Health to settle a lawsuit alleging that leaky city pipes allowed water to flow into a radiology area at Scripps Green Hospital in 2017.
(File)
By David Garrick
June 18, 2020
12:20 PM
The city of San Diego is paying out nearly $500,000 to settle a lawsuit over water damage to Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.

The City Council unanimously approved the settlement June 16 in open session. The council previously approved it April 7 in a session closed to the public.

The council agreed to pay $497,500 to Scripps Health to settle a suit alleging that leaky city pipes allowed water to flow into the interventional radiology department of Scripps Green Hospital between April 24 and Nov. 7, 2017.

A lawsuit filed by the hospital Dec. 5 said the water damaged high-performance equipment and cost the hospital revenue by making one room of the radiology area unusable for months.

The damaged equipment included a biplane and other neuroradiology devices.

Shortly after the leak was discovered in April 2017, Scripps hired an investigator who concluded the cause was a leaky city pipe and valve. The city fixed those problems in August and then fixed a second leak discovered in October.

Scripps couldn’t resume use of the closed area until November because the hospital needed approvals from the California Department of Public Health and the Office of Statewide Planning. ◆

David Garrick

David Garrick has covered San Diego City Hall since early 2014 for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before that, he covered North County for 16 years for the Union-Tribune, North County Times and Pomerado Newspapers. Garrick graduated from Coronado High School and UC Berkeley and received a master’s in journalism from New York University. He spent his early newspaper career in New York City.

