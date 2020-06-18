San Diego paying $497,500 to settle lawsuit over water leak at Scripps Green Hospital

The city of San Diego is paying out nearly $500,000 to settle a lawsuit over water damage to Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.

The City Council unanimously approved the settlement June 16 in open session. The council previously approved it April 7 in a session closed to the public.

The council agreed to pay $497,500 to Scripps Health to settle a suit alleging that leaky city pipes allowed water to flow into the interventional radiology department of Scripps Green Hospital between April 24 and Nov. 7, 2017.

A lawsuit filed by the hospital Dec. 5 said the water damaged high-performance equipment and cost the hospital revenue by making one room of the radiology area unusable for months.

The damaged equipment included a biplane and other neuroradiology devices.

Shortly after the leak was discovered in April 2017, Scripps hired an investigator who concluded the cause was a leaky city pipe and valve. The city fixed those problems in August and then fixed a second leak discovered in October.

Scripps couldn’t resume use of the closed area until November because the hospital needed approvals from the California Department of Public Health and the Office of Statewide Planning. ◆