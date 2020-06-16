La Jolla crime and public safety news: Road rage, vandalism, COVID-19 numbers, police blotter

Man injured when hit with car and thrown off hood after altercation

A road rage incident turned violent June 11 when a person was hit with a car and carried briefly on the hood before being thrown to the pavement, police said.

According to police, the victim, whom a nearby resident described as an Amazon delivery driver, had a verbal altercation with a man around 2:20 p.m. on Monte Vista Avenue at Sea Lane and the man punched the victim several times while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

“[The man] walked back to his vehicle and sat inside,” according to a police report. “The victim got out of his vehicle and attempted to keep the suspect from leaving by standing in front of his vehicle. The suspect let his vehicle idle into the victim, resulting in him falling forward onto the hood. He accelerated the vehicle and maneuvered through the intersection. The quick movement and acceleration of the vehicle threw the victim off the hood of the vehicle and onto the pavement.”

The man continued driving north in the 7300 block of Monte Vista and left the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with a head injury.

A suspect was later arrested at his home on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.



Marengo Morton office vandalized

The office of Marengo Morton Architects at 7724 Girard Ave. was vandalized June 7, damaging the elevator and stairwell.

Marengo Morton partner Deborah Marengo said via email that “four young men who appeared to be roof hopping got on the roof of Joseph A. Bank, then went over to Ligne Roset and then to the third-floor deck of our building. A door up there was open, they proceeded through the building and went down to the lobby.”

The elevator, stairwell door and front glass doors to the building were locked. The vandals damaged the elevator and stairwell trying to get out.

“After several attempts they were able to detach the brass handle from the stairwell door and threw it at the glass doors, smashing the door and left,” Marengo said.

Footage of the incident was submitted to police and posted on the social media site nextdoor.com.



COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of June 15, ZIP code 92037 had 54 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 126.8 per 100,000. The ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police blotter

May 31

Petty theft: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6 p.m.

June 2

Open container in public park: Tourmaline Beach, 1:07 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: Tourmaline Beach, 1:21 p.m.

June 3

Open container in public park: 300 block Sea Lane, 5:06 p.m.

June 5

Residential burglary: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, noon

Open container in public park: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 3:33 p.m.

June 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 1 p.m.

June 8

Felony vandalism: 1700 block Calle de Primra, midnight

Petty theft: 5700 block Chelsea Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

Vehicle theft: Eads Avenue at Pearl Street, 9 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 2206 Torrey Pines Road, 10:15 p.m. Someone forced entry through the locked front doors of Starbucks and Subway and targeted the safes behind the front counters. No property was taken, but both safes were damaged. No suspects were identified.

June 9

Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia: 5700 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 2:40 a.m.

June 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1300 block Loring Street, midnight

Fraud: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 10 p.m.

June 11

Vandalism: 300 block Dunemere Drive, midnight

Residential burglary: 5600 block Desert View Drive, 9:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 8 p.m.

June 12

Felony grand theft: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 4:22 a.m.

June 13

Felony vehicle theft: 6000 block Firwood Row, 7 a.m.

Fraud: 5800 block Ravenswood Road, 2:08 p.m.