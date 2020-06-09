La Jolla crime and public safety news: COVID-19 numbers and police blotter

COVID-19 numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of June 8, ZIP code 92037 had 49 registered COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 115.0 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

May 25

Open container in public park: Neptune Place and Playa del Norte, 2:28 p.m.

June 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block Westknoll Drive, 7:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6300 block Castejon Drive, 8 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 5700 block Santa Fe Street, 11:35 p.m.

June 2

Commercial burglary (additional details were not available by press time): 700 block Pearl Street, 6 a.m.

June 3

Tampering with vehicle: 1300 block Loring Street, midnight

Felony vandalism: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 2:09 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 2000 block Avenida de la Playa, 3:08 p.m.

Vandalism: 300 block Sea Lane, 4:50 p.m.

June 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2300 block Vallectios, 2 a.m.

Violate civil rights by threat of force (additional details were not available by press time): 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 p.m.

June 6

Felony vehicle theft: 7100 block Eads Avenue, 4:02 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Ardath Lane and La Jolla Parkway, 7 a.m.

Commercial burglary (additional details were not available by press time): 7700 block Girard Avenue, 6:50 a.m.

Elder abuse/neglect (additional details were not available by press time): 6600 block Avenida Mirola, 4:30 p.m.

June 7

Driving under the influence: 1100 block Prospect Street, 1:47 a.m.

Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports.