Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings June 11-18

Thursday, June 11

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Sunday, June 14

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 15

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 9 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, June 16

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, June 17

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets, 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. Questions? Call Elisabeth Frausto at (858) 875-5951. ◆