Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings June 11-18

Calendar photo
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
June 9, 2020
4 PM
UPDATEDJune 10, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Share

Thursday, June 11

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Sunday, June 14

• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 15

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 9 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, June 16

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, June 17

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets, 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. Questions? Call Elisabeth Frausto at (858) 875-5951. ◆

News Events
Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement