Community Calendar: La Jolla happenings June 11-18
Thursday, June 11
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Sunday, June 14
• La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 15
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 9 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, June 16
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, June 17
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets, 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. Questions? Call Elisabeth Frausto at (858) 875-5951. ◆
