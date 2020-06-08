Black Lives Matter caravan demonstration starts in La Jolla and moves across county

A miles-long car caravan in support of the Black Lives Matter movement started in La Jolla on June 6 and traveled to locations across San Diego County in honor of those who have been killed or harmed by police.

Demonstrators met at the Torrey Pines Gliderport to adorn their cars with protest messages (participants were asked to stay in their vehicles as a social distancing measure). They then moved to the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division station in memory of Aleah Jenkins, who died after going into medical distress following an arrest in 2019, and on to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex to honor Monique Clark, who was killed in a mass shooting at the complex in 2017.

Cars in the Torrey Pines Gliderport parking lot are covered with messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement June 6. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

All told, the caravan of hundreds of cars made 14 stops throughout the county. The demonstration was among a wave of protests nationwide calling for police reform and racial justice following the deaths at the hands of police of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., in March.

A car in the Torrey Pines Gliderport parking lot bears the words of George Floyd as he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

A march in La Jolla in support of Black Lives Matter is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 12. Participants will meet on the grass at La Jolla Cove and march for about 30 minutes toward Windansea Beach. ◆