Black Lives Matter caravan demonstration starts in La Jolla and moves across county
A miles-long car caravan in support of the Black Lives Matter movement started in La Jolla on June 6 and traveled to locations across San Diego County in honor of those who have been killed or harmed by police.
Demonstrators met at the Torrey Pines Gliderport to adorn their cars with protest messages (participants were asked to stay in their vehicles as a social distancing measure). They then moved to the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division station in memory of Aleah Jenkins, who died after going into medical distress following an arrest in 2019, and on to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex to honor Monique Clark, who was killed in a mass shooting at the complex in 2017.
The May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest, has been at the forefront of renewed outcry, anger and debate over race relations in the United States, both in regard to police and society in general.
All told, the caravan of hundreds of cars made 14 stops throughout the county. The demonstration was among a wave of protests nationwide calling for police reform and racial justice following the deaths at the hands of police of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., in March.
Surfers, kayakers, paddleboarders and others gathered in peaceful protest for an evening paddle-out June 5 at La Jolla Shores to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
A march in La Jolla in support of Black Lives Matter is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 12. Participants will meet on the grass at La Jolla Cove and march for about 30 minutes toward Windansea Beach. ◆
